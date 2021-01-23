fbpx
QQQ
-0.94
327.30
-0.29%
DIA
-1.94
313.81
-0.62%
SPY
-1.33
385.48
-0.35%
TLT
+ 0.49
150.90
+ 0.32%
GLD
-1.39
176.67
-0.79%

Why Stephanie Link Is A Buyer Of IBM

byCraig Jones
January 23, 2021 10:15 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Why Stephanie Link Is A Buyer Of IBM

On CNBC's "Closing Bell," Stephanie Link said she's not worried about declining software revenue in IBM (NYSE:IBM) because she thinks a lot of bad news is already priced in. She says the company is very early in its transition from legacy business and toward faster-growing segments like cloud, AI, blockchain and data analytics.

The company has a new CEO, who is an expert in the faster-growing segments. In October, IBM announced a spin-off of the managed infrastructure services division. This will result in a much simpler and faster-growing company. Over time, Link expects IBM to become a higher-multiple stock.

Link believes investors have to give the management time. She was very encouraged by the gross margin expansion and $11 to $12 billion of free cash flow that management announced. Link thinks 11 times earnings with a 5.70% yield is very attractive.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Long Ideas Media Trading Ideas

Related Articles

What Does Art Cashin Have To Say About Apple?

How To Trade Netflix Ahead Of Its Earnings Report Using Options

The following originally appeared on Options AI read more

Tesla, SPACs 'May Struggle,' Natural Gas To Shine In 2021: Bill Gross

Bond king Bill Gross released his market outlook for 2021 — betting on a change in thought to the market’s high-flying stocks. read more

Will Palantir Or IBM Stock Grow More By 2022?

Every week, Benzinga conducts a sentiment survey to find out what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios. read more