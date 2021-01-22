Will FuelCell, Plug Power Or Blink Charging Stock Grow The Most By 2022?

Every week, Benzinga conducts a sentiment survey to find out what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios.

This week we posed the following question related to which clean energy stocks investors are backing in 2021:

FuelCell Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FCEL)

(NASDAQ:FCEL) Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG)

(NASDAQ:PLUG) Blink Charging Co (NASDAQ:BLNK)

Survey Says

Forty-one percent of traders and investors said shares of Plug Power will grow the most by 2022.

Plug provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. The company garnered an abundance of attention from investors in 2020 for its GenDrive system, a hydrogen-fueled PEM fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles.

Meanwhile, 36% are backing FuelCell stock to experience the greatest percentage gain by the end of the year.

FuelCell designs manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services fuel-cell products, which efficiently convert chemical energy in fuels into electricity through a series of chemical reactions.

Many respondents suggested the Biden administration’s embrace of clean energy will provide favorable business conditions for FuelCell in the coming years, providing strength to the electric vehicle, fuel cell and biogas industries at large.

Respondents were overall mixed on investing in Blink Charging, receiving 23% of investor support.

In sympathy with the rise in popularity of EV stocks, Blink received attention throughout 2020 for its thousands of EV chargers deployed across the U.S. at airports, car dealers, hospitals, hotels, parks and recreation areas, restaurants, retailers, schools and universities.

This survey was conducted by Benzinga in January 2021 and included the responses of a diverse population of adults 18 or older.

Opting into the survey was completely voluntary, with no incentives offered to potential respondents. The study reflects results from over 500 adults.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.