6 Sports SPACs To Consider For Your Investing Playbook

The SPAC market continues to offer new opportunities for investors to invest based on management teams and target areas of acquisition. Here is a look at six SPACs targeting the sports sector.

Acies Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ACAC): Run by former MGM Resorts (NYSE: MGM) CEO James Murren, Acies Acquisition is interested in live events, gaming, hospitality, sports and casinos. The SPAC also includes Boston Red Sox CEO Sam Kennedy in the management team.

Sports Ventures Acquisition (NASDAQ: AKIC): Atlanta Falcons minority owner Alan Kestenbaum and Circle Sports CEO Robert Tilliss launched this SPAC targeting the sports and media sectors.

Bull Horn Holdings (NASDAQ: BHSE): Former NBA player Baron Davis is part of the Bull Horn Holdings team looking at sports franchises, sports technology and entertainment. This SPAC was recently rumored to be acquiring Reebok with Davis and rapper Master P discussing a deal for the sports brand.

Related Link: 10 SPACs Trading Under $11 For Investor To Consider In 2021

IG Acquisition (NASDAQ: IGAC): Tusk Ventures leader Bradley Tusk and Ivory Gaming Group’s Christian Goode are part of the leadership for IG Acquisition. This SPAC is focusing on leisure, gaming and hospitality. Given the team’s history with casinos and sports betting, those could also end up as part of the mix.

Tusk was an early investor in FanDuel. Goode was the President of Genting Americas, which owns two gaming properties in New York. Former Resorts World Las Vegas President Ed Farrell is also part of the SPAC team.

RedBall Acquisition (NYSE: RBAC): Since October, RedBall Acquisition has been linked to a minority stake in Fenway Sports Group. A SPAC deal would give RedBall partial ownership of Major League Baseball’s Boston Red Sox and Liverpool Football Club of the English Premier League.

RedBall Acquisition co-Chair Billy Beane is best known as the sports manager who was the subject of the bestselling book “Moneyball: The Art Of Winning an Unfair Game,” which described his analytics approach of using low-cost players to get wins.

The SPAC also includes Richard Scudmore, a former executive for the English Premier League from 1999 to 2019, which could point to a soccer team acquisition.

The SPAC is focusing on professional sports franchises or sports media as its target area.

Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ: SEAH): This SPAC has former professional sports leagues executives as part of the management teams, and will focus on a sports or entertainment-related company.

The team is led by former NHL Chief Operating Officer John Collins and former NFL executive Eric Grubman. Collins was also the CEO of hospitality company On Location Experiences, which was acquired by Endeavor for $660 million.

Timothy Goodell, the brother of NFL commissioner Roger Goodell is also part of the SPAC team.

Photo: Billy Beane, RedBall Acquisition, courtesy of Moboshgu