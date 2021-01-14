Is Now The Time To Buy Stock In GameStop, Virgin Galactic Or Alibaba?
Here’s why shares of GameStop, Virgin Galactic and Alibaba are moving.
GameStop Stock News
GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) shares are trading higher following the recent addition of new board members, including from Chewy Inc (NYSE: CHWY). Baird analyst Wednesday said the new board configuration could suggest the company is accelerating its digital transformation plan.
Virgin Galactic Stock News
Shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SPCE) are trading higher on reports Cathie Wood's Ark Invest is planning to launch a space ETF.
Alibaba Stock News
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd - ADR (NYSE: BABA) launched an electric sedan with state-owned SAIC Motor, China’s largest car company.
The vehicle, capable of wireless charging, was launched under a new brand — IM. The acronym stands for “intelligence in motion."
