Is Now The Time To Buy Stock In GameStop, Virgin Galactic Or Alibaba?

GameStop Stock News

GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) shares are trading higher following the recent addition of new board members, including from Chewy Inc (NYSE: CHWY). Baird analyst Wednesday said the new board configuration could suggest the company is accelerating its digital transformation plan.

Virgin Galactic Stock News

Shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SPCE) are trading higher on reports Cathie Wood's Ark Invest is planning to launch a space ETF.

Alibaba Stock News

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd - ADR (NYSE: BABA) launched an electric sedan with state-owned SAIC Motor, China’s largest car company.

The vehicle, capable of wireless charging, was launched under a new brand — IM. The acronym stands for “intelligence in motion."