Is Now The Time To Buy Stock In GameStop, Virgin Galactic Or Alibaba?
Henry Khederian , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 14, 2021 9:29am   Comments
One of the most common questions traders have about stocks is “Why Is It Moving?”

That’s why Benzinga created the Why Is It Moving, or WIIM, feature in Benzinga Pro. WIIMs are a one-sentence description as to why that stock is moving.

Here’s why shares of GameStop, Virgin Galactic and Alibaba are moving.

GameStop Stock News

GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) shares are trading higher following the recent addition of new board members, including from Chewy Inc (NYSE: CHWY). Baird analyst Wednesday said the new board configuration could suggest the company is accelerating its digital transformation plan.

Virgin Galactic Stock News

Shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SPCE) are trading higher on reports Cathie Wood's Ark Invest is planning to launch a space ETF.

Alibaba Stock News

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd - ADR (NYSE: BABA) launched an electric sedan with state-owned SAIC Motor, China’s largest car company.

The vehicle, capable of wireless charging, was launched under a new brand — IM. The acronym stands for “intelligence in motion."

