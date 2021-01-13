Here's Why Palantir, Marathon Patent, Twitter And Plug Power Are Moving

One of the most common questions traders have about stocks is “Why Is It Moving?”

That’s why Benzinga created the Why Is It Moving, or WIIM, feature in Benzinga Pro. WIIMs are a one-sentence description as to why that stock is moving.

Here’s why shares of Palantir, Marathon Patent, Twitter and Plug Power are moving.

Palantir Stock News

Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE: PLTR) shares are trading lower after Citigroup downgraded the stock from Neutral to Sell and set a $15 price target.

Marathon Patent Group News

Marathon Patent Group Inc (NASDAQ: MARA) shares are trading lower after the company announced a proposed offering of $1.3 billion convertible senior notes.

Twitter Stock News

Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) shares are trading higher after MKM Partners upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy and raised its price target from $47 to $60 per share.

Plug Power Stock News

Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ: PLUG) shares are trading higher after HC Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on the stock and raised its price target from $60 to $85.