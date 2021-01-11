Will Ford Stock Reach $20 By 2022?

Every week, Benzinga conducts a sentiment survey to find out what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios.

We surveyed a group of over 1,000 investors on whether shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) will reach $20 by 2022.

Ford Stock Forecast

Ford designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, electric vehicles and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. The company has about 14% market share in the United States and about 7% share in Europe.

Ford’s mobility segment designs and builds mobility services; and provides self-driving systems development and vehicle integration, autonomous vehicle research and engineering, and autonomous vehicle transportation-as-a-service network development services.

Ford’s stock trades around $9 at time of publishing, off the 52-week low of $3.96.

Sentiment was extremely tight for this week’s study. A majority of investors, 52% to be exact, said Ford would not reach $20 per share by the end of 2022.

Traders and investors who participated in our study reiterated that the overall U.S automobile industry is struggling as it attempts to adapt to rapid technological trends and the ongoing pandemic.

Car manufacturing must be positioned in the electric vehicle market these days. Ford is working on a plan for its exposure to the electric car market. A more clear vision will definitely boost trust in the stock’s future.

The growing demand for EVs isn't surprising. Thanks to the rise in popularity of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) and Nio Inc - ADR (NYSE: NIO) and as EVs come more into the mainstream, people are seeing many benefits of owning an EV including cost savings during ownership and much lower maintenance needs.

See also: How To Buy Ford Stock.

This survey was conducted by Benzinga in January 2021 and included the responses of a diverse population of adults 18 or older.

Opting into the survey was completely voluntary, with no incentives offered to potential respondents. The study reflects results from over 1,000 adults.