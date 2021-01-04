Market Overview

Thinking About Buying Stock In Workhorse, Nio, Xpeng Or Li Auto?
Henry Khederian , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 04, 2021 9:07am   Comments
One of the most common questions traders have about stocks is “Why Is It Moving?”

That’s why Benzinga created the Why Is It Moving, or WIIM, feature in Benzinga Pro. WIIMs are a one-sentence description as to why that stock is moving. 

Here’s why shares of Workhorse, Nio and Xpeng are moving. 

Workhorse (NASDAQ: WKHS) shares are trading higher after the company received a purchase order from Pride Group Enterprises for 6,320 C-series all-electric delivery vehicles.

Shares of Nio (NYSE: NIO) are trading higher after the company reported December deliveries were up 121% year over year.

Xpeng (NYSE: XPEV) is trading higher after the company reported Sunday a record number of vehicles, 5,700 in all, were delivered in December. This figure represents a sales increase of 326% year-over-year. A total of 12,964 were delivered in the fourth quarter, an increase of 303% year over year.

Shares of Li Auto (NYSE: LI) are trading higher after the company announced deliveries of 6,126 Li ONEs in December, representing an increase of 31.9% month over month and 529.6% year over year. The company’s deliveries for the fourth quarter reached 14,464, 67% higher than total deliveries for the third quarter.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

