Will Zoom Or Cisco Stock Grow More By 2022?

Every week, Benzinga conducts a sentiment survey to find out what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios.

We surveyed a group of over 500 Benzinga investors on whether shares of Zoom (NASDAQ: ZM) or Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) stock would grow the most by 2022.

Zoom Vs. Cisco Stock

Zoom Video Communications provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings and Zoom Phone, which offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, computers and conference room systems.

Zoom shares are trading lower going into the end of 2020, potentially amid profit-taking following the stock's surge during the pandemic.

Cisco designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol-based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry globally.

The company provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities and transport and store data.

Overall, 60% of investors told us shares of Zoom will grow more by 2022.

Many respondents believe that although Zoom has seen some pullback from its status as a top COVID-19 stock, its revenues will continue to grow into next year. Investors told us they believe it’s going to be at least another year before people return to work in offices and schools. Until then, Zoom will continue to be the video communications software company of choice to conduct meetings and schoolwork.

Readers added that even as COVID-19 fears abate, people have grown used to the ease of meeting online and will continue to use Zoom as their go-to video communications service in the coming years.

This survey was conducted by Benzinga in December 2020 and included the responses of a diverse population of adults 18 or older.

Opting into the survey was completely voluntary, with no incentives offered to potential respondents. The study reflects results from over 500 adults.

