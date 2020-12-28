Thinking About Buying Stock In FuelCell, Apple, AstraZeneca Or Marathon Patent?

One of the most common questions traders have about stocks is “Why Is It Moving?”

Here’s why shares of FuelCell, Apple, AstraZeneca and Marathon Patent Group are moving.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ: FCEL) shares are trading higher without apparent company-specific news. The stock price declined around 8% Thursday.

Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) shares are trading higher in sympathy with the overall market after President Trump signed a $900 billion stimulus coronavirus relief bill on Sunday.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ: AZN) shares are trading higher amid approval of the company's cancer treatment in Japan and reports that the company's COVID-19 vaccine will receive regulatory approval in the UK.

Marathon Patent (NASDAQ: MARA) shares are trading higher amid an increase in the price of Bitcoin. Marathon conducts cryptocurrency mining.