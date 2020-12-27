Will Apple Or Facebook Stock Grow More By 2022?

Every week, Benzinga conducts a sentiment survey to find out what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios.

We surveyed a group of over 500 Benzinga investors on whether shares of Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) or Facebook, Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ: FB) stock would grow the most by 2022.

Apple Vs. Facebook

Apple designs a wide variety of consumer electronic devices, including the iPhone smartphones, iPad tablet computers, Mac computers and Apple Watch smartwatches. As of 2020, the iPhone is what brings in the majority of Apple's total revenue.

In addition, Apple offers its customers a variety of entertainment and payment services such as Apple Music, iCloud, Apple TV+, Apple Card and Apple Pay.

The company generates roughly 40% of its revenue from North and South America, with the remainder earned internationally.

As a social media conglomerate Facebook is known for more than its newsfeeds, having acquired brands such as Instagram, WhatsApp, Oculus VR and Giphy in recent years. Facebook products connect people with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets and in-home devices.

Among our respondents, 76% told us shares of Apple will grow more by 2022.

Traders and investors who participated in our study said shares of Apple will increase off heightened demand for consumer electronics goods post-pandemic. Many respondents to our study also cited the recent news Apple will be making a splash in the EV sector as a reason for the stock’s potential growth next year.

We reported shares of Apple surged 2.85% during the Dec. 22 regular trading session after a Reuters report said the Cupertino-based company planned to launch electric vehicles in 2024.

If Apple were to partner with an established EV-maker in vehicle production, several respondents cited collaborating with Nio Inc - ADR (NYSE: NIO) or Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) as means of Apple shortening the time it takes to bring an EV of their own to market.

This survey was conducted by Benzinga in December 2020 and included the responses of a diverse population of adults 18 or older.

Opting into the survey was completely voluntary, with no incentives offered to potential respondents. The study reflects results from over 500 adults.

