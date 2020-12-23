'Halftime Report' Final Trades: Alibaba, Penn National Gaming And More
On CNBC's "Halftime Report," the investment committee gave their final trades of the day.
Aureus Asset Management CEO Karen Firestone likes Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA) and notes it's the biggest e-commerce platform in the biggest country.
Short Hills Capital Partners' Stephen Weiss likes Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ: AY) and notes the company has a 4.5% yield, its renewable energy, and believes the stock will go higher under Joe Biden.
Virtus Investment Partners Joseph Terranova likes Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRMN) and notes the stock is near its 52-week high with a 2% dividend yield and looks appealing right here.
Market Rebellion Co-Founder Jon Najarian likes Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ: PENN) and notes he loves it as a reopening stock.
