'Halftime Report' Final Trades: Alibaba, Penn National Gaming And More

Randy Elias , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 23, 2020 1:14pm
On CNBC's "Halftime Report," the investment committee gave their final trades of the day.

Aureus Asset Management CEO Karen Firestone likes Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA) and notes it's the biggest e-commerce platform in the biggest country.

Short Hills Capital Partners' Stephen Weiss likes Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ: AY) and notes the company has a 4.5% yield, its renewable energy, and believes the stock will go higher under Joe Biden.

Virtus Investment Partners Joseph Terranova likes Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRMN) and notes the stock is near its 52-week high with a 2% dividend yield and looks appealing right here.

Market Rebellion Co-Founder Jon Najarian likes Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ: PENN) and notes he loves it as a reopening stock.

