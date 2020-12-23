Will SmileDirectClub Stock Reach $20 By 2022?

Every week, Benzinga conducts a sentiment survey to find out what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios.

We surveyed a group of over 300 investors on whether shares of SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ: SDC) will reach $20 by 2022.

SmileDirectClub Stock Forecast

SmileDirectClub is engaged in the orthodontics business. It's mainly involved in the sale of aligners, impression kits, whitening gel, and retainers. The company’s sole operating segment is aligner products.

The company has hundreds of SmileShops, more than 1,000 SmileDirectClub Partner Network dental office locations, a network of hundreds of certified dentists and orthodontists.

According to the company, more than 80% of people could benefit from orthodontic care, yet only 1% receive it each year, with convenience and cost being the biggest issue. The company exists to help bridge that gap.

Just over 60% of Benzinga readers who participated in the survey said shares of SmileDirectClub would reach $20 by 2022. The stock trades around $13.75 at publication time.

Our survey was conducted at a time where many readers strongly believe, even with the active production and distribution of an effective coronavirus vaccine, fewer people will choose to have all their orthodontic care in-person and instead opt for the convenience of the semi-remote orthodontic services that SmileDirectClub provides solutions for.

This survey was conducted by Benzinga in December 2020 and included the responses of a diverse population of adults 18 or older.

Opting into the survey was completely voluntary, with no incentives offered to potential respondents. The study reflects results from over 300 adults.