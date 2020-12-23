Will Blink Charging Stock Reach $100 By 2022?

Every week, Benzinga conducts a sentiment survey to find out what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios.

We surveyed a group of over 500 investors on whether shares of Blink Charging (NASDAQ: BLNK) will reach $100 by 2022.

Blink Stock Forecast

Blink Charging Company is an owner, operator, and provider of electric vehicle charging services. The company offers both residential and commercial EV charging equipment, enabling EV drivers to easily recharge at various location types.

Blink’s principal line of products and services are Blink EV charging network and EV charging equipment and EV-related services.

The company says it currently has thousands of EV chargers deployed across the United States at airports, car dealers, hospitals, hotels, parks and recreation areas, restaurants, retailers, schools and universities and stadiums.

About 71% of Benzinga readers said Blink would reach $100 per share by the end of next year. The stock traded around $45 at publication time.

Traders and investors who participated in our study said shares of Blink will increase off heightening interest for their proprietary cloud-based electric vehicle charging station software and an embrace towards clean energy by the incoming Biden administration.

Investors believe Blink’s strategic relationships and often long-term agreements with hundreds of property partners, well-recognized companies, large municipalities and local businesses will help the company to continue to increase market share. Understandably so, investors also see shares of Blink Charging rising and falling in sympathy with EV makers in 2021.

This survey was conducted by Benzinga in December 2020 and included the responses of a diverse population of adults 18 or older.

Opting into the survey was completely voluntary, with no incentives offered to potential respondents. The study reflects results from over 500 adults.