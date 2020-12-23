Mark Tepper Weighs In On General Electric, Under Armour And More

On CNBC's "Trading Nation," Mark Tepper of Strategic Wealth Partners spoke about Under Armour Inc (NYSE: UAA), General Electric Company (NYSE: GE), American Airlines Group Inc (NYSE: AAL), Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE: HPE) and Gap Inc (NYSE: GPS). These five stocks are priced at less than $25 and they have outperformed the market this quarter.

Tepper sees some potential only in Under Armour because he loves the end market. He sees it as a turnaround story in a very attractive market. The company has its issues. It lacks innovation and compression shirts were really cool 20 years ago, said Tepper. It hasn't done much since then. Tepper could get interested in Under Armour, but he needs to see some stability in management and also some innovation on the product side.

He looks at General Electric as a company with an identity crisis so the stock is not something he wants to own.

American Airlines is not very efficient so he prefers Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE: DAL).

Tepper believes the best is behind Hewlett Packard Enterprise as he expects sales to slow down going forward.

Gap Inc has been shrinking so he would rather own TJX Companies Inc (NYSE: TJX).

Fairlead Strategies' Katie Stockton believes these stocks are unlikely to outperform in the near term given the January effect which favours stocks that have lagged in December. She sees some long-term potential for these names.