Josh Brown Discusses Bernstein's Bullish Call On Uber

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 22, 2020 5:01pm   Comments
On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Josh Brown spoke about Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE: UBER), which was named as a stock to own in 2021 by Bernstein. The analyst also raised Uber's price target to $60.

Brown thinks the stock is going higher. If you think Uber is going to make $18 billion in revenue in 2021 and more than $23 billion in 2022, then it's one of the cheapest of the large-cap technology growth stocks. He believes it could work well in the re-opening. It needed the vaccine and now it has it.

Uber's stock closed Tuesday up 3.8% at $53.78 per share.

