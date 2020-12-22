Josh Brown Discusses Bernstein's Bullish Call On Uber
On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Josh Brown spoke about Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE: UBER), which was named as a stock to own in 2021 by Bernstein. The analyst also raised Uber's price target to $60.
Brown thinks the stock is going higher. If you think Uber is going to make $18 billion in revenue in 2021 and more than $23 billion in 2022, then it's one of the cheapest of the large-cap technology growth stocks. He believes it could work well in the re-opening. It needed the vaccine and now it has it.
Uber's stock closed Tuesday up 3.8% at $53.78 per share.
