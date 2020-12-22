Will Palantir's Stock Reach $50 By 2022?

Every week, Benzinga conducts a sentiment survey to find out what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios.

We surveyed a group of over 200 investors on whether shares of Palantir (NYSE: PLTR) will reach $50 by 2022.

Palantir Stock Forecast

Palantir delivers big data analytics software solutions to United States government projects. Palantir released its Gotham software platform in 2008, which is the platform that primarily focuses on providing data analytics solutions to the U.S. government’s intelligence and defense sectors.

The company also provides non-government organizations with solutions to manage large disparate data sets in an attempt to gain insight and drive operational outcomes.

Palantir’s stock debuted Sept. 30 at $10 a share and trades around $28 at time of publishing; 78% of Benzinga investors said Palantir would reach $50 per share by the end of 2022.

Traders and investors who participated in our study said Palantir’s stock will increase off new and continuing partnerships with the U.S. government and defense-related projects. Although Palantir has yet to turn a financial profit in its 17-year history, Benzinga readers see Palantir leadership, including co-founder and CEO Alex Karp, accelerating revenue growth in the near-term.

This survey was conducted by Benzinga in December 2020 and included the responses of a diverse population of adults 18 or older.

Opting into the survey was completely voluntary, with no incentives offered to potential respondents. The study reflects results from over 200 adults.

