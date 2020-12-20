Will Snap Or Pinterest Stock Grow More By 2022?

Every week, Benzinga conducts a sentiment survey to find out what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios.

We surveyed a group of over 200 Benzinga investors on whether shares of Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP) or Pinterest Inc (NYSE: PINS) stock would grow the most by 2022.

Snap Vs. Pins Stock

Snap, which refers to itself as a camera company, has one of the most popular social networking apps, Snapchat. In the third-quarter Snapchat’s daily active users grew to 249 million from 210 million the year prior, an 18% increase.

Snap generates nearly all of its revenue from advertising, with 88% coming from the U.S. The firm is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

Pinterest is an online product and idea discovery platform that helps users gather ideas on everything from recipes to travel destinations.

Founded in 2010, the platform consists of a largely female audience, at roughly two-thirds of its more than 442 million monthly active users. Pinterest generates revenue by selling digital ads and continues to roll out more in-platform e-commerce features.

Our study revealed respondents saying Snap's recent partnership with Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR), which allows users to share tweets directly on their Snapchat messages, as a driving force for growth and engagement levels for Snap in the coming year. Investors told us they see this partnership as a key function of Snap adding daily active users in 2021.

Fifty-four percent of investors told us shares of Snap will grow more by 2022, while 46% of respondents believe Pinterest stock will grow the most by the end of next year.

This survey was conducted by Benzinga in December 2020 and included the responses of a diverse population of adults 18 or older.

Opting into the survey was completely voluntary, with no incentives offered to potential respondents. The study reflects results from over 200 adults.