Todd Gordon's Nvidia Option Trade

On CNBC's "Trading Nation," Todd Gordon suggested a bullish options trade in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA). He thinks the stock is about to break out after the period of consolidation and he wants to take a long position.

Gordon wants to buy the February $550/$600 call spread for a total cost of $14.80. He is risking $14.80 to make the maximal profit of $35.20. The trade breaks even at $564.80 or 5.84% above the current stock price.