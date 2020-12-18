Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Todd Gordon's Nvidia Option Trade

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 18, 2020 8:20am   Comments
Share:
Todd Gordon's Nvidia Option Trade

On CNBC's "Trading Nation," Todd Gordon suggested a bullish options trade in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA). He thinks the stock is about to break out after the period of consolidation and he wants to take a long position.

Gordon wants to buy the February $550/$600 call spread for a total cost of $14.80. He is risking $14.80 to make the maximal profit of $35.20. The trade breaks even at $564.80 or 5.84% above the current stock price.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (NVDA)

12 Emerging Technologies To Watch In 2021
10 Information Technology Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session
10 Information Technology Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session
Production Ramp Up: Apple Plans To Roll Out More iPhones According To Supplier Report
Steam Data Suggests Nvidia, AMD On Track For Big Q4
Cramer Weighs In On United Airlines, NVIDIA, JD, Fastly And More
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: CNBC Todd Gordon Trading NationLong Ideas Options Markets Media Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com