Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

'Halftime Report' Final Trades: Netflix, Facebook And More

Randy Elias , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 14, 2020 1:26pm   Comments
Share:
'Halftime Report' Final Trades: Netflix, Facebook And More

On CNBC's 'Halfitme Report,' the investment committee gave their final trades.

Virtus Investment Partners' Joseph Terranova likes Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) and believes the stock is about to break out.

Cerity Partners' Jim Lebenthal likes QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM) and believes the stock will rebound following its recent drop.

Short Hills Capital Partners' Stephen Weiss likes Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: SWKS) and notes the company is expected to generate 15%-20% revenue growth next year, 25%-30% earnings growth along with expanding markets.

Aureus Asset Management CEO Karen Firestone likes S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI) with a rush of financings for companies raising debt and also the shake up in the S&P Index.

Kevin O'Leary likes Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB).

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (NFLX + FB)

10 Communication Services Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session
Lebenthal, O'Leary Like Disney
How The Younger Generation Reshaped The E-Commerce Rulebook
Stock Market Recap For the Week Of 12/7/2020: IPOs, Vaccines & Facebook Lawsuit
Disney Just Made The Streaming Wars Even More Intense
Google Opts 'Flexible Work Week,' Pushes Office Return To September 2021: NYT
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: CNBCLong Ideas Media Trading Ideas

View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.