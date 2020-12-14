'Halftime Report' Final Trades: Netflix, Facebook And More

On CNBC's 'Halfitme Report,' the investment committee gave their final trades.

Virtus Investment Partners' Joseph Terranova likes Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) and believes the stock is about to break out.

Cerity Partners' Jim Lebenthal likes QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM) and believes the stock will rebound following its recent drop.

Short Hills Capital Partners' Stephen Weiss likes Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: SWKS) and notes the company is expected to generate 15%-20% revenue growth next year, 25%-30% earnings growth along with expanding markets.

Aureus Asset Management CEO Karen Firestone likes S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI) with a rush of financings for companies raising debt and also the shake up in the S&P Index.

Kevin O'Leary likes Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB).