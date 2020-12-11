Will Microsoft's Stock Reach $300 By 2022?

Every week, Benzinga conducts a sentiment survey to find out what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios.

We surveyed a group of over 300 investors on whether shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) will reach $300 by 2022.

Microsoft shares were trading at $212 at the time of publication Friday, up from the 52-week low of $133.

Microsoft Stock Forecast

Microsoft develops and licenses consumer and enterprise software. It is known for its Windows operating systems and Office productivity suite.

The company is organized into three overarching segments: productivity and business processes (Microsoft Office, cloud-based Office 365, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype, LinkedIn, Dynamics); intelligence cloud (infrastructure- and platform-as-a-service offerings Azure, Windows Server OS, SQL Server); and more personal computing (Windows Client, Xbox, Bing search, display advertising, Surface laptops, tablets and desktops).

Our survey found 68% of respondents said shares of Microsoft would reach $300 over the next year.

Many respondents pointed to steps Microsoft has made to improve their landscape of software-as-a-service offerings for 2020 and beyond.

The SaaS market is one of the sectors that has managed to flourish during the pandemic. The rise in cloud-based software adoption by businesses during the digital transition has been a catalyst for SaaS stocks like Microsoft in 2020.

Among new SaaS offerings from the company, on Sept. 22 we reported Microsoft had launched Azure Communications Services, composed of cloud-based voice and video calling, chat and telephony features.

Benzinga has been breaking actionable financial news and curating high-quality financial data sets since 2009. Learn more today about receiving stock and market data through APIs.

This survey was conducted by Benzinga in December 2020 and included the responses of a diverse population of adults 18 or older.

Opting into the survey was completely voluntary, with no incentives offered to potential respondents. The study reflects results from over 300 adults.