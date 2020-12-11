Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Will Microsoft's Stock Reach $300 By 2022?
Henry Khederian , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 11, 2020 2:33pm   Comments
Share:
Will Microsoft's Stock Reach $300 By 2022?

Every week, Benzinga conducts a sentiment survey to find out what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios.

We surveyed a group of over 300 investors on whether shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) will reach $300 by 2022.

Microsoft shares were trading at $212 at the time of publication Friday, up from the 52-week low of $133. 

Microsoft Stock Forecast

Microsoft develops and licenses consumer and enterprise software. It is known for its Windows operating systems and Office productivity suite. 

The company is organized into three overarching segments: productivity and business processes (Microsoft Office, cloud-based Office 365, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype, LinkedIn, Dynamics); intelligence cloud (infrastructure- and platform-as-a-service offerings Azure, Windows Server OS, SQL Server); and more personal computing (Windows Client, Xbox, Bing search, display advertising, Surface laptops, tablets and desktops). 

Our survey found 68% of respondents said shares of Microsoft would reach $300 over the next year.

Many respondents pointed to steps Microsoft has made to improve their landscape of software-as-a-service offerings for 2020 and beyond. 

The SaaS market is one of the sectors that has managed to flourish during the pandemic. The rise in cloud-based software adoption by businesses during the digital transition has been a catalyst for SaaS stocks like Microsoft in 2020.

Among new SaaS offerings from the company, on Sept. 22 we reported Microsoft had launched Azure Communications Services, composed of cloud-based voice and video calling, chat and telephony features. 

Benzinga has been breaking actionable financial news and curating high-quality financial data sets since 2009. Learn more today about receiving stock and market data through APIs. 

This survey was conducted by Benzinga in December 2020 and included the responses of a diverse population of adults 18 or older.

Opting into the survey was completely voluntary, with no incentives offered to potential respondents. The study reflects results from over 300 adults.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (MSFT)

10 Information Technology Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session
Adobe Is Well Positioned To Capture Opportunity Ahead
4 Feel-Good Gaming Stocks
Google To Now Let Users Edit Microsoft Office Files Right From Their Gmail Inbox
10 Information Technology Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session
Tesla Analyst Breaks Down Market Implications Of EV Maker's Inclusion In S&P 500 Index
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Long Ideas Crowdsourcing Tech Trading Ideas General Best of Benzinga

View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.