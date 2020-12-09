Will Amazon Or Shopify Stock Grow More By 2022?

Every week, Benzinga conducts a sentiment survey to find out what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios.

We surveyed a group of over 300 Benzinga investors on whether shares of Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) or Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) stock would grow the most by 2022.

Amazon Vs. Shopify Stock

As one of the world’s highest-grossing e-commerce platforms, Amazon is more than retail services alone: streams of revenue for the tech giant also include Kindle, Audible and Music subscriptions as well as its IT service management subsidiary AWS.

To get a sense for Amazon’s revenue streams: online product and digital media sales comprised 50% of net revenue for the entirety of 2019, followed by commissions, related fulfillment and shipping fees, and other third-party seller services (19%).

Next in revenue sources is Amazon Web Services' cloud computing, storage and database services (13%). Prime membership fees and other subscription-based services (7%), product sales at Whole Foods and other physical store retail formats (6%), and advertising services and co-branded credit cards (5%) round out revenue streams.

Respondents to our study who said shares of Amazon would grow the most by 2022 emphasized the amazing customer service experience the e-commerce giant is known for, in addition to their ability to enter and overwhelm new commerce sectors as seemingly at will.

One respondent summarized this sentiment by saying, "Amazon’s expansion plans and diversification in their current supply chain, which recently included pharmacy and medicine distribution. will lead them to new heights in 2022."

A majority of respondents, 61.9% in all, believe shares of Amazon would grow more by 2022 while 38.1% voted for Shopify.

Shopify offers an e-commerce platform primarily to small and midsize businesses. The e-commerce company has two leading segments that drive revenue: subscription and merchant solutions.

The subscription solutions segment allows Shopify merchants to conduct e-commerce on a variety of platforms, including the company's website, physical stores, pop-up stores, kiosks and social networks.

Merchant solutions are defined as add-on products for the platform that facilitate e-commerce and include Shopify Payments, Shopify Shipping, and Shopify Capital.

This survey was conducted by Benzinga in December 2020 and included the responses of a diverse population of adults 18 or older.

Opting into the survey was completely voluntary, with no incentives offered to potential respondents. The study reflects results from over 300 adults.