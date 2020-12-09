Will Palantir Or IBM Stock Grow More By 2022?

Every week, Benzinga conducts a sentiment survey to find out what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios.

We surveyed a group of over 300 Benzinga investors on whether shares of Palantir (NYSE: PLTR) or IBM (NYSE: IBM) stock would grow the most by 2022.

Palantir Vs. IBM Stock

It’s no secret Palantir delivers big data analytics software solutions to United States government projects. Palantir released its Gotham software platform in 2008, which is the platform that primarily focuses on providing data analytics solutions to the U.S. government’s intelligence and defense sectors.

Palantir also provides non-government organizations with solutions to manage large disparate data sets in an attempt to gain insight and drive operational outcomes.

Meanwhile, a breakdown of IBM’s revenues shows the company primarily sells infrastructure services (37% of revenue), software (29% of revenue), IT services (23% of revenue) and hardware (8% of revenues).

As a management consultant company, IBM's outward impact is substantial. It's estimated IBM manages 90% of all credit card transactions globally and is responsible for 50% of all wireless connections in the world. Today, IBM operates in 175 countries and employs approximately 350,000 people.

Just over 65% of traders and investors told us shares of Palantir would grow more by 2022, while 34% of respondents said IBM will grow more over the next year.

While many respondents respect IBM's undeniable impact in cloud and enterprise software services, many are attracted to the mission-driven mindset Palantir has in augmenting human intelligence.

“IBM is a company that has earned the respect of its peers the world over," said one respondent. "In their history they’ve went almost seamlessly from engineering business machines to manufacturing among the most superior analog computers. IBM is, yes, still highly innovative, but Palantir has the luxury to begin anew if its curiosity is piqued by a new technology."

To see how IBM stock has performed during waves of massive growth and adoption of internet services, here’s how much investing $1,000 in IBM at the peak of the dot-com bubble would be worth today.

This survey was conducted by Benzinga in December 2020 and included the responses of a diverse population of adults 18 or older.

Opting into the survey was completely voluntary, with no incentives offered to potential respondents. The study reflects results from over 300 adults.