Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Tesla, Wirecard — A Long-Short Bet Has Helped 'Tiger Cub' Post 52% Gains This Year
Shivdeep Dhaliwal , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
December 07, 2020 6:54am   Comments
Share:
Tesla, Wirecard — A Long-Short Bet Has Helped 'Tiger Cub' Post 52% Gains This Year

Philippe Laffont’s Coatue Management has returned 52% gains this year, as of November-end, betting big on Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) and against beleaguered Wirecard AG (OTC: WCAGY), the Financial Times reported.

What Happened: Even though global markets have risen more than 10%, till the end of October this year, the average hedge fund lost 4.5% in the same period, with equity-focussed hedge funds only returning 3%, according to FT.

Coatue managed to swim against the tide — thanks due to its large exposure to Tesla, which has risen 616% on a year-to-date basis.

The hedge fund’s investment in the Elon Musk-led company’s 3.1 million shares was valued at $1.3 billion at the beginning of this month. 

That investment would be worth $1.86 billion, as of press time, assuming a similar amount of shares are held.

Laffont said in 2018 that technology, mostly found in software, semiconductors, and other “obscure” things, is “coming everywhere, it’s the future of cars and the future of transportation and every sector."

Why It Matters: Laffont, known as “Tiger cub,” due to his learning the ropes at Julian Robertson’s Tiger Management, bet against the German payments firm Wirecard, which has gone insolvent.

The company’s shares collapsed this summer when it said it could not locate $2.1 billion in cash listed in its books.

S3 partners analyst Ihor Dusaniwsky disclosed at the time that Wirecard was the most heavily shorted stock on German bourses and gave an estimate that short sellers made $2.25 billion of profit due to the implosion of the firm.

Coatue has also benefitted from investments in Zoom Video Communications, Inc (NASDAQ: ZM), solar panel manufacturer Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ: RUN), and PayPal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PYPL).

Zoom, Sunrun, and Paypal shares have spiked 502.6%, 317.9%, and 101.3%, respectively this year on a year-to-date basis.

Price Action: Tesla shares closed nearly 1% higher at $599.04 on Friday. On the same day, Wirecard AG OTC shares closed 4.92% higher at $0.32.

Related Link: Michael Burry Of 'The Big Short' Fame Confirms He's Shorting Tesla

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TSLA + WCAGY)

Analyst Recommends These ETFs To Play 3 Key Themes For 2021 — EVs, Cannabis, And COVID-19 Recovery
UK To Unveil Its First Dedicated EV Charging Station Today As Johnson Pushes ICE Vehicles Phase Out
Aptera's 'Never Charge' 1,000-Mile EV Seems To Feature Tesla Supercharger Compatibility: Report
Tesla Makes Full Self Driving More Accessible To Some Customers By Lowering Price
Buyers Of Tesla Shorts Still Waiting For Delivery After 5 Months: Financial Times
Tesla Describes Itself As 'Majority-Minority' Company In First US Diversity Report
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Coatue ManagementLong Ideas News Penny Stocks Short Ideas Tech Media Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com