Will Micron Or Intel Stock Grow More By 2025?

Every week, Benzinga conducts a sentiment survey to find out what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios.

We surveyed a group of over 500 investors on whether shares of Micron (NASDAQ: MU) or Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) stock would grow the most by 2025.

Micron Vs. Intel Stock

In the near-term, Idaho-based computer memory and data storage producer Micron continues to garner investors attention given marked earnings growth.

For the fourth-quarter Micron's earnings per share were up 92.86% over the past year to $1.08, which beat the estimate of $0.99. Reported fourth-quarter revenue of $6.05 billion is up by 24.35% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $5.89 billion.

For investors, shares of Micron are trading approximately 72% higher since August, from $42.66 to $73.34.

One study participant who backed Micron did so under the impression the "development of new technologies in data storage for the 21st century will be key for Micron, and I believe they will soon lead the way in this sector."

Micron is set to report earnings again on Dec. 16.

Intel has suffered recently from both lost and missed revenue opportunities. Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) deciding to produce their own M1 chip for the MacBook and Sony (NYSE: SNE) selecting AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) for the PS5 video game console’s central processing unit and graphics processing unit have proved unfortunate for Intel.

For the time being, several respondents from our study said Intel would grow more in the next five years due to its historical name-recognition in the microprocessor industry.

One respondent told us they’re confident in Intel given “the recent pullback offers a larger upside, especially if they focus on critical smart infrastructure and keep pushing into software and edge computing.”

For historical context, Intel went public back in 1971, more than two decades before the dot-com bubble started to inflate. Here’s how much investing $1,000 in Intel at the dot-com bubble peak would be worth today.

Overall, 51% of traders and investors told us shares of Micron would grow more by 2025, while 49% said Intel would grow more in the next five years.

This survey was conducted by Benzinga in December 2020 and included the responses of a diverse population of adults 18 or older.

Opting into the survey was completely voluntary, with no incentives offered to potential respondents. The study reflects results from over 500 adults.

