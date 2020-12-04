Will FuelCell Or Plug Power Stock Grow More By 2025?

Every week, Benzinga conducts a sentiment survey to find out what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios.

We surveyed a group of over 500 investors on whether shares of FuelCell (NASDAQ: FCEL) or Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) stock would grow the most by 2025.

FuelCell Vs. Plug Power Stock

Featured recently as a PreMarket Prep stock of the day, FuelCell Energy designs manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services fuel-cell products, which efficiently convert chemical energy in fuels into electricity through a series of chemical reactions.

Geographically, FuelCell generates a majority of its revenue from the United States followed by South Korea.

Several participants from our study remarked on what they believe are FuelCell’s top competitive advantages from within the EV industry.

One respondent noted how “Fuel cells have the built-in advantage of portability, a property which could ameliorate much of the uncertainty surrounding EVs on long trips. The need for plug-in stations should, at least in the short term, remain, thereby doing little to change the current charging station layout.”

Another reader who believes FuelCell stock will grow the most responded that “Until a viable maximum lasting battery power is achieved, a mass production of charging stations will be pointless to build since they'd have to upgrade all stations to fit battery output/input, therefore costing more to investors. I’m convinced fuel cell power could be mass produced to meet several markets' necessary charge points.”

Given Plug Power is a designer and producer of modern hydrogen and fuel cell technologies, it's worth noting how historically the Democratic platform is generally much more favorable toward clean energy stocks than the Republican platform.

In an attempt to capture Plug Power’s growth over time, see how much investing $1,000 in Plug Power the day Barack Obama was elected would be worth today.

About 51.4% of traders and investors said shares of FuelCell would grow more in the next five years, while 48.6% said Plug Power stock would grow more by 2025.

This survey was conducted by Benzinga in December 2020 and included the responses of a diverse population of adults 18 or older.

Opting into the survey was completely voluntary, with no incentives offered to potential respondents. The study reflects results from over 500 adults.