Will Datadog Or Sumo Logic Stock Grow More By 2025?

Every week, Benzinga conducts a sentiment survey to find out what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios.

We surveyed a group of over 400 investors on whether shares of Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG) or Sumo Logic (NASDAQ: SUMO) stock would grow the most by 2025.

Datadog Vs. Sumo Logic Stock

As a monitoring and analytics platform for developers, IT operations teams and business users, Datadog provides vital tools among the work-from-home stocks sector.

Recently, Datadog reported third-quarter revenue of $154.6 million, up by 61.35% from the same period last year. This revenue figure beat the estimate of $144.3 million.

60.8% of readers believe shares of Datadog will grow more in the next five years. Datadog trades at $95.34 per share, off the 52-week low of $28.88.

Sumo Logic’s IPO debuted Sept. 17 alongside reported revenue of $155.1 million for its last full fiscal year. This represented year-over-year growth of 53%.

Sumo Logic is the pioneer of Continuous Intelligence, a new category of software, which enables organizations of all sizes to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications and cloud computing.

“Continuous intelligence will become even more of a strategic imperative. We believe this growing adoption of cloud infrastructure across all organizations will continue to drive demand for our platform,” according to the IPO filing.

Sumo Logic received 39.2% of support from traders and investors. The stock trades at $26.43 per share, off the 52-week low of $16.71.

This survey was conducted by Benzinga in November 2020 and included the responses of a diverse population of adults 18 or older.

Opting into the survey was completely voluntary, with no incentives offered to potential respondents. The study reflects results from over 400 adults.