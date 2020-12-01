Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

FAANG Stocks Won't Be Any Less Attractive Even When 'World Goes Back To Normal,' Says Cramer
Mohit Manghnani , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
December 01, 2020 4:12am   Comments
Share:
FAANG Stocks Won't Be Any Less Attractive Even When 'World Goes Back To Normal,' Says Cramer

Most FAANG stocks, Facebook, Inc (NASDAQ: FB), Amazon.com, Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN), Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL), Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX), and Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL), have lagged the major indices growth in November, growing low-to-mid single-digits. Yet, they are "the best in show," as per CNBC "Mad Money" show host Jim Cramer.

Apple and Alphabet are the two exceptions that have grown roughly 10% in November, still less than Nasdaq's 11.8% growth. 

"These stocks have gone out of style in the Wall Street fashion show, lamentably," Cramer said — adding that smart money signifies a rotation into small-cap stocks or any stock that needs a roaring economy to thrive.

The FAANG stocks are one of the biggest gainers this year due to the benefits of stay-at-home. As the market keeps an eye on the COVID-19 vaccine developments, it rotates out of the stay-at-home stocks into the cyclical stocks that would benefit from the economy's reopening.

"There are some stocks that become a lot less attractive when the world goes back to normal, but not FAANG," Cramer said. He called FAANG stocks in-charge of their destinies, unfazed from the economic downturn. White House leadership or the vaccine timeline does not affect these companies as they are not cyclical.

Facebook: The management has changed its narrative from a profit-seeking company to a product-based company helping small and medium-sized businesses affected by the pandemic. Cramer said that many executives had told him that advertising on Facebook gives the best bang for the buck, and it is a bargain for small- and medium-sized businesses.

Cramer said Facebook has a great defense if regulators turn in on the company as it has become essential for small and medium business. The social media giant can also move into the payments space. Facebook gained 5% in November.

Apple: Analysts are bullish on Apple, citing the strength of the latest iPhone 12. Cramer reiterated that Apple's service revenue stream keeps growing and is still in infancy as Apple has the most loyal customer base. According to Cramer, the rapidly declining dollar is bullish for Apple and the next year's earnings estimates are low.

Cramer said that Apple does not get enough credit for the wearables. "They own the wearables space," he added. Cramer said that Apple should be valued like a tech company instead of a consumer packaged goods company.

Amazon: With coronavirus cases rising, more consumers move to online shopping. The company is going big in the pharmaceutical space, and it keeps reinventing itself.

Netflix: Cramer said that Netflix knows what users want to watch. Its latest show, "The Queen's Gambit," was an unexpected and incredible hit, and one should not rule out Netflix's growth yet.

Alphabet: Google parent Alphabet keeps growing, be it YouTube monetization or Google Cloud services. Once the vaccines are out and travel opens, Alphabet becomes an advertisement play. 

"FAANG stocks are not going anytime soon," if you ask Cramer.

Price Action: On Monday, FB shares closed 0.30% lower at $276.97, AAPL closed 2.11% higher at $119.05, AMZN closed 0.85% lower at $3,168.04, NFLX closed lower by 0.13% at $490.70, and GOOG closed 1.81% lower at $1,760.74.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AMZN + FB)

Amazon Brings MacOS To AWS — Making App Development For Apple Devices Possible Over Cloud
Nintento Updates Switch Firmware So Users Don't Have To Rely On Twitter, Facebook To Transfer Media
Facebook To Launch News Service In UK In January, With Major Outlets Onboard
Facebook, Google, Other Tech Giants To Face Digital Tax Starting 2022, Canada Says
Facebook Agrees To Acquire $1B Startup Kustomer To Improve Services For Businesses
Amazon Option Trader Makes $4.7M Bet On 42% Upside
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: CNBC FAANG stocks Jim CramerLong Ideas News Tech Media Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com