Will AMD Or Nvidia Stock Grow More By 2025?

Every week, Benzinga conducts a sentiment survey to find out what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios.

We surveyed a group of over 400 investors on whether shares of AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) or Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) stock would grow the most by 2025.

AMD Vs. Nvidia Stock

AMD and Nvidia have been bolstered by increased demand for both the design and production of microprocessors for computer and consumer electronics.

On Oct. 27, AMD reported revenues jumped 56% year-over-year to $2.801 billion. Quarter-over-quarter, the growth translates to an increase in revenue of 45%. AMD attributed the revenue outperformance to strengthening revenues in the computing and graphics segments.

On Nov. 18, Nvidia reported a third-quarter earnings beat. The Santa Clara-based computer game company reported quarterly sales of $4.73 billion, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $4.41 billion by 7.26%. This is a 56.93% increase over sales of $3.01 billion in the same period last year.

Levels of sentiment were extraordinarily tight for this study as traders and investors expressed an near-equal weighted confidence for both tech companies.

About 49% of respondents said Nvidia stock will grow the most by 2025. Nvidia trades at $528.34 per share, off the 52-week low of $180.68.

AMD received a majority of support from 50.7% of traders and investors. The stock trades at $91.59 per share, off the 52-week low of $36.75.

This survey was conducted by Benzinga in November 2020 and included the responses of a diverse population of adults 18 or older.

Opting into the survey was completely voluntary, with no incentives offered to potential respondents. The study reflects results from over 400 adults.