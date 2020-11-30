Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Apple, Alibaba, Tesla, Intel, GM — How South Korea Sovereign Wealth Fund Played US Stocks In Q3
Shivdeep Dhaliwal , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
November 30, 2020 6:39am   Comments
Share:
Apple, Alibaba, Tesla, Intel, GM — How South Korea Sovereign Wealth Fund Played US Stocks In Q3

South Korea’s sovereign wealth fund has revamped its portfolio — betting big on General Motors Company (NYSE: GM), while shedding investments in Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) and Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA).

What Happened: The Korea Investment Corporation (KIC) sold 255,600 shares of Alibaba in the third quarter and held 1.03 million shares at the end of September, as per a filing made with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, first noted by Barron's.

The fund holds nearly 14.8 million Apple shares after it sold 1.2 million post-split shares of the iPhone maker. 

KIC sold 370,400 Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) shares and holds 3.13 million shares of the chipmaker at the end of the reporting period.

Meanwhile, the Korean sovereign fund purchased 3.4 million General Motors shares and now holds nearly 5.4 million shares of the Detroit-based automaker. The fund also holds 257,500 post-split shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA).

Why It Matters: KIC held $150 billion in assets under management as of 2019 and added $20.2 billion to South Korea’s national wealth in the time period.

Alibaba shares have climbed 37.7%  on a year-to-date basis, while Apple and General Motors shares have surged 58.8% and 23.1% respectively. 

Meanwhile, Intel shares have declined 20.7% on a year-to-date basis. As a comparison, the S&P 500 has gained 12.6%.

This month Berkshire Hathaway Inc (NYSE: BRK-A), (NYSE: BRK-B) Chairman Warren Buffett sold 36 million Apple shares. 

The iPhone maker still remains one of Buffett’s biggest investments.

Price Action: On Friday, shares of Apple and Intel closed 0.48% and 0.85% higher at $116.59 and $47.45 respectively. 

On the same day, Alibaba and GM shares closed 0.43% and 0.88% lower at $276.48 and $45.06 respectively. 

Related Links:

Intel Analysts See End Of 'Computing Dominance' Amid 7nm Node Delay, Competitive Threat

Alibaba Risks 'Saturation' If It Doesn't Expand To New Markets Soon, Says Analyst

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AAPL + BABA)

Apple Trailed Xiaomi In Q3 Sales With 40.6M Units: Gartner
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Drop On Last Day Of Historic November
Alibaba, JD, Pinduoduo's US Listing Fate Hangs In Balance As House Votes On Audit Rules Bill This Week
Apple Says Second Retail Outlet In South Korea Coming Soon
Jack Ma's Ant IPO Unlikely To Happen Before 2022 Over New Regulatory Hurdles: Report
Barron's Picks And Pans This Week: Apple, Ford, Royal Dutch Shell, Tesla And A Hair Salon Chain
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: 13F Korea Investment CorporationLong Ideas News Events Top Stories Tech Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com