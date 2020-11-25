Zoom Became A Verb And Won Big For NBA Finals MVP Andre Iguodala

NBA veteran, 2015 Finals MVP and tech investor Andre Iguodala joined CNBC Wednesday to discuss his investment in Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM).

Iguodala On Zoom: Iguodala said everyone had to get on Zoom during the pandemic.

“When you become a verb, that’s when you know you’ve shown a lot of strength,” Iguodala said.

Iguodala said the company is expanding with its marketplace offerings. He currently works out with a trainer over Zoom workouts.

“You’re seeing people start to build actual businesses through Zoom," Iguodala said.

Active With Jumia: Iguodala is also an investor in Jumia Technologies (NYSE: JMIA) and sits on the Board of Directors for the company.

Iguodala’s business partner told Marketwatch that Iguodala became the first active major-sport professional athlete to be on the board of a public company. This happened when Jumia went public in April 2019.

About Iguodala: The three-time NBA champion has played more than 15 seasons in the league and is currently with the Miami Heat.

Iguodala has invested in more than 50 companies and his current investments include Datadog Inc (NASDAQ: DDOG), Robinhood, Cloudfare, Allbirds, Casper Sleep Inc (NYSE: CSPR) and Hims, which is going public via SPAC Oaktree Acquisition Corp (NYSE: OAC).

Iguodala is now a venture partner in the Catalyst Fund ran by Comcast Ventures, a unit of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA).

The NBA player shared the same agent Kobe Bryant had and approaches investing with the same “investment and focus” he has in basketball and mirrors the attitude of the late Bryant.

Disclosure: The author has a long position in JMIA.