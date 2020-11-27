Will Boeing Or Airbus Stock Grow More By 2025?

Every week, Benzinga conducts a sentiment survey to find out what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios.

For years, the two main players in the aerospace field have been U.S. aircraft manufacturer Boeing (NYSE: BA) and European aircraft manufacturer Airbus (Pink: EADSF).

We surveyed a group of over 400 investors on whether shares of Boeing or Airbus stock would grow the most by 2025. About 65% of investors said Boeing would experience the largest percentage gain in the next five years.

Boeing Vs. Airbus Stock

It's no secret speculation around the safety and future commercial viability of the Boeing 737 Max weighed heavily on investors' minds. We recently reported the Federal Aviation Administration on Nov. 18 said it's satisfied with the changes Boeing has made to the 737 Max after a series of collaborative and independent regulatory reviews.

Now that the aircraft has been cleared by the FAA to fly again, many participants in our study remarked how this news impacts their investment decisions.

“Now that the 737 Max decision is over with, there will be more scrutiny from the FAA over the next few years in regards to new Boeing projects, thus ensuring a superior and certifiable product line. I believe Boeing is by far a larger company with a superior product and industry reputation as far as Defense and Space is concerned,” they said.

Another respondent demonstrated confidence in Boeing noting how the “737 max problems in the rearview mirror and their backlog of plane orders will keep them very busy for a while. Before the pandemic Boeing was trading much higher than they are now. After the news from the FAA, Boeing will come back better than before,” the investor said.

Here’s how much investing $1,000 in Boeing on the same day the Boeing 737 Max debuted would be worth today.

Meanwhile, 34.6% of respondents said the European aircraft manufacturer Airbus will grow the most in the next five years.

Airbus has struggled in the midst of the pandemic. In an August report detailing year-to-date orders through July, orders at Airbus are down by half.

The airframer said it received 302 net orders after customers canceled orders for 67 aircraft. In 2019, the aircraft manufacturer had 768 net orders.

This survey was conducted by Benzinga in November 2020 and included the responses of a diverse population of adults 18 or older.

Opting into the survey was completely voluntary, with no incentives offered to potential respondents. The study reflects results from over 400 adults.