'Halftime Report' Final Trades: Coca-Cola, Uber And More

Randy Elias , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 24, 2020 1:15pm   Comments
On CNBC's "Fast Money halftime Report," the investment committee gave their finals trades of the day.

Hightower Chief Investment's Stehpanie Link likes Coca-Cola Co (NYSE: KO), and notes this is a reopening stock and the company has great product innovation.

Ritholtz Wealth Management CEO Josh Brow likes Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: UBER) and notes the stock is up over 40% over the past six months and believes it still has room to grow.

Cerity Partners' Jim Lebenthal likes ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ: VIAC) and notes the stock has rallied hard since the bottom and believes it has room to grow.

Jon Najarian likes Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE: FCX) and mentions he bought the February $24 strike calls during the show.

