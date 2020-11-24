Will Facebook Or Twitter Stock Grow More By 2025?

Every week, Benzinga conducts a sentiment survey to find out what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios.

We surveyed a group of over 300 investors on whether shares of Facebook (NASDAQ: FB) or Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) stock would grow the most by 2025.

About 58% of traders and investors back Facebook as the stock that would experience the largest percentage gain in the next five years.

Facebook Vs. Twitter Stock

Traders and investors shared with us their thoughts as to why they believe Facebook will outperform Twitter stock by 2025.

As a social media conglomerate Facebook is known for more than its newsfeeds, having acquired iconic brands in Instagram, WhatsApp, Oculus VR and Giphy in recent years.

One respondent noted how the wide array of services and brands that call the Facebook brand home will serve investors well through 2025. “From an advertising perspective," the respondent said, "Facebook has more streams of revenue available to it through owning both the Facebook and Instagram platforms, allowing for a much wider range of ad products,” given Facebook and Instagram user bases do not necessarily overlap.

To get a sense of how Facebook’s stock has performed after they’ve completed a major tech acquisition, here’s how much investing $1,000 in Facebook the day after it bought WhatsApp would be worth today.

About 42% of traders and investors said Twitter will grow the most in the next five years.

Twitter continues to innovate how users interact with its platform amid the pandemic to allow for an increased range of ad products to be served across both desktop and mobile clients.

For example, Twitter’s newest feature Fleets gives users the option to share momentary thoughts, which it says will help start conversations and are only viewable for 24 hours.

We recently reported how Twitter users have shared they felt uncomfortable with permanent tweets because it feels so public and there's so much pressure to rack up retweets and likes.

Fleets will serve as Twitter’s answer to Snapchat and Instagram stories, giving users the ability to temporarily share thoughts and moments without the pressure of needing to permanently post to their timelines.

This survey was conducted by Benzinga in November 2020 and included the responses of a diverse population of adults 18 or older.

Opting into the survey was completely voluntary, with no incentives offered to potential respondents. The study reflects results from over 300 adults.