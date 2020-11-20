5 Warren Buffett Stocks To Buy For Under $25

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE: BRK-A) (NYSE: BRK-B) CEO Warren Buffett is one of the world’s richest people, with a net worth of around $86 billion. Unfortunately for small retail investors who want to follow in Buffett’s footsteps, buying even one share of Berkshire Hathaway is rather pricey.

Berkshire’s Class-A shares trade at around $345,000 per share. The Class-B shares meant for retail investors aren’t necessarily cheap, trading at around $230.

But just because Buffett’s company itself has a pricey stock doesn’t mean there aren’t Buffett stocks to buy out there that are affordable. Here are five stocks that Berkshire Hathaway holds that are priced under $25 per share.

Related Link: How Bank Of America Has Become One Of Warren Buffett's Best Investments

Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: SIRI)

Sirius is a satellite radio operator and owner of more than 140 channels of content. The company is also the owner of Pandora Media following a $3 billion 2019 buyout.

Berkshire holds 50 million shares of Sirius XM worth around $320.5 million, and the stock is priced at just $6.41 per share.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE: TEVA)

Teva is the largest generic drugmaker in the world. Buffett recently added five new health care stocks in the third quarter, but he has had his stake in Teva since 2018.

Teva is a classic Buffett value stock, trading at just 3.5 times forward earnings. Buffett holds 42.7 million shares of Teva worth about $400 million, and each share costs just $9.35.

Liberty Latin America Ltd (NASDAQ: LILA) (NASDAQ: LILAK)

Liberty Latin America is a member of the Liberty Media Group that was spun-off from its parent company in 2018. Liberty Latin America is a telecommunications company that serves more than 6 million homes in Latin America and the Caribbean.

The company has two share classes, and Buffett owns a combined 4.6 million shares worth $48.1 million. The good news is that both share classes trade at around $11.90 per share.

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE: SU)

It’s been a brutal year for the oil and gas industry, and Canadian oil exploration and production company Suncor Energy is no exception. Shares are down 53.5% year-to-date in 2020, but Buffett isn’t bailing. Buffett famously urged investors to be greedy when others are fearful, and there is plenty of fear in the energy sector these days.

Berkshire holds 19.2 million shares of Suncor worth about $296.4 million. The stock is priced at just $15.44 per share.

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE: GOLD)

Buffett has historically been very skeptical of gold as an investment, which is why many followers were surprised when Berkshire disclosed a large holding in gold miner Barrick Gold earlier this year. Buffett may be anticipating a spike in gold prices following the U.S. government’s unprecedented economic stimulus actions this year.

Berkshire holds 12 million shares of Barrick worth $290.1 million. The stock trades at just $24.50 per share.

Illustration by Joel Stralnic.