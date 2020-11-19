Will Ford Or General Motors Stock Grow More By 2025?

Every week, Benzinga conducts a sentiment survey to find out what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios.

We surveyed a group of over 300 Benzinga investors on whether shares of Ford Motors (NYSE: F) or General Motors (NYSE: GM) stock would grow the most by 2025.

Over the next five years, which stock will have the largest percentage gain: Ford or GM?

A majority of readers, 58.6% overall, believe shares of GM will grow the most in the next five years.

Ford Vs. GM Stock

Electric vehicle manufacturers and EV service companies have been in the spotlight for 2020. Readers who contributed to our study primarily expressed their thoughts as to whether GM or Ford will become the more capable, successful American EV maker come 2025.

While GM did earn a majority of the support, a large portion of the sentiment readers expressed in favor of GM hinged on the unsettled partnership with Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA).

Nikola has been in talks with GM since September and the latter has promised better clarity around the status of the deal before the Dec. 3 deadline. The terms of the deal revolve around the production of the pickup truck — Nikola Badger, and a fuel cell supply agreement.

More than anything, investors have lingering concerns regarding legal proceedings involving Nikola and founder Trevor Milton. Both Nikola and Milton were recently subpoenaed by the Department of Justice, regarding claims of short selling in September.

GM says its continuing talks with Nikola regarding a partnership.

Meanwhile, 41.4% of respondents told us Ford will grow the most in the next five years.

One respondent believes Ford’s combined emphasis on EV production together with delivering unparalleled engine performance makes it the better investment by 2025.

“Ford's expansion into electric vehicles, combined with the addition of the reintroduction of the Bronco and the new engines like the 7.3 Godzilla Pushrod V8 will attract investors. People want performance and Ford is delivering,” they said.

This survey was conducted by Benzinga in November 2020 and included the responses of a diverse population of adults 18 or older.

Opting into the survey was completely voluntary, with no incentives offered to potential respondents. The study reflects results from over 300 adults.