Will Nio Or Li Auto Stock Grow More By 2025?

Every week, Benzinga conducts a sentiment survey to find out what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios.

We recently surveyed a group of over 300 Benzinga investors on about Nio (NYSE: NIO) or Li Auto (NASDAQ: LI). Over the next five years, which Chinese electric vehicle stock will have the largest percentage gain: Nio or Li Auto?

About 68% of respondents said they believe shares of Nio would grow more in the next five years.

Nio vs. Li Stock

Traders and investors gave us their thoughts as to why they believe Nio will outperform Li Auto stock by 2025.

One respondent had marked optimism that Nio will lead the way in AI and autonomous vehicle technologies.

“Nio is reaching into more than just the smart vehicle itself. AI and autonomy are the next major tech booms and I believe Nio will grow more than Li because they’re spending more efforts working on a breakthrough in these technologies,” the user said.

Another respondent believes Nio will have success in and a viable outlet to European and American car markets in the coming years.

“Nio’s business model, thought out product innovation, and push into the European market, coupled with prospects of growing Chinese market potential and penetration into the American market make it a more viable option for investors to back,” the respondent said.

About 38% of traders and investors told us Li Auto will grow the most in the next five years.

Shares of Li Auto have been rallying of late, since the EV maker reported a surge in revenue for the third-quarter of 2020, and financial losses narrowed in their first-ever quarterly report.

This survey was conducted by Benzinga in November 2020 and included the responses of a diverse population of adults 18 or older.

Opting into the survey was completely voluntary, with no incentives offered to potential respondents. The study reflects results from over 300 adults.