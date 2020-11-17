Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

'Halftime Report' Final Trades Of The Day: GM, Boeing And More

Randy Elias , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 17, 2020 1:13pm   Comments
Share:
'Halftime Report' Final Trades Of The Day: GM, Boeing And More

CNBC's "Halftime Report" traders gave their final traders of the day.

Momentum Advisors CEO Tiffany McGhee likes VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE: VICI) and notes the company has a dividend of over 5%, is trading at an 11% discount and is up 14% over the past month alone.

Short Hills Capital Managing Partner Steve Weiss likes Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNA) and notes the stock is on sale today.

Cerity Partners' Jim Lebenthal likes Boeing Company (NYSE: BA) and notes the stock is only half way up from the pre-COVID levels.

Ritholtz Wealth Management CEO Josh Brown likes General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) and notes the stock is slightly over bought and might cool down over a couple days or a week but recommends to be patient for the long term.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BA + GM)

10 Industrials Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session
Q3 13F Roundup: How Buffett, Einhorn, Ackman And Others Adjusted Their Portfolios
Will Workhorse Or Nikola Stock Grow More By 2025?
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday
Not Good Enough? Impressive Earnings From Walmart And Home Depot Fail To Lift Market
Tuesday's Market Minute: Costco Announces $10/Share Special Dividend
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: CNBCLong Ideas Media Trading Ideas

View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.