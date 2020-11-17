'Halftime Report' Final Trades Of The Day: GM, Boeing And More
CNBC's "Halftime Report" traders gave their final traders of the day.
Momentum Advisors CEO Tiffany McGhee likes VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE: VICI) and notes the company has a dividend of over 5%, is trading at an 11% discount and is up 14% over the past month alone.
Short Hills Capital Managing Partner Steve Weiss likes Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNA) and notes the stock is on sale today.
Cerity Partners' Jim Lebenthal likes Boeing Company (NYSE: BA) and notes the stock is only half way up from the pre-COVID levels.
Ritholtz Wealth Management CEO Josh Brown likes General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) and notes the stock is slightly over bought and might cool down over a couple days or a week but recommends to be patient for the long term.
