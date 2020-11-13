Which Consumer Discretionary Stock Will Grow The Most By 2025?

Every week, Benzinga conducts a sentiment survey to find out what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios through stocks, options and forex trading.

This week, we asked over 400 Benzinga investors and traders which consumer discretionary stock they believe will grow the most by 2025.

Over the next five years, which stock will have the largest percentage gain?

27.8% of traders and investors believe Home Depot’s price per share over the next five years.

A respondent from our sentiment study cited the booming 2020 housing market, alongside continued home investment, will ultimately drive return on investment for Home Depot investors.

“Millenials are buying their first house, people have been stuck in their homes and either want to move or refresh their house and wear and tear on houses by being stuck in them during the pandemic” were reasons the respondent gave to back Home Depot inside of the next five years.

Another confident Home Depot respondent told us: “People have been saving during the pandemic, some to buy homes, some to remodel homes. While I think home sales may falter if there is a recession, home improvements I expect will grow.”

After The Home Depot, 23.9% of traders and investors said the exercise and media company Peloton would grow the most by 2025.

One Peloton supporter noted a permanent shift in usage from public to home gyms is possible as a consequence of the pandemic.

“The pandemic forced many fitness-minded individuals to purchase home gym equipment & many will realize working out at home is preferable for them, even after the pandemic’s direct effect on closing public gyms is over.”

Overall, only 6.7% of traders thought shares of upscale home-furnishings company Restoration Hardware would gain the most. They didn't see as much upside with Nordstrom either, the Seattle-based department store company received only 11.1% of support.

Full results:

Home Depot: 27.8%

Peloton: 23.9%

Starbucks: 17.2%

Nike: 13.3%

Nordstrom: 11.1%

Restoration Hardware: 6.7%

This survey was conducted by Benzinga in November 2020 and included the responses of a diverse population of adults 18 or older.

Opting into the survey was completely voluntary, with no incentives offered to potential respondents. The study reflects results from over 400 adults.

See also: how to buy Pfizer stock.