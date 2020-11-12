Every week, Benzinga conducts a sentiment survey to find out what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios.

Information technology stocks have experienced growth in 2020 thanks to the need to store and send information amid the increased utilization of remote workplace settings. We recently asked over 400 Benzinga investors and traders which information technology stock will grow the most by 2025.

Over the next five years, which stock will have the largest percentage gain?

Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN)

(NASDAQ: AMZN) Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL)

(NASDAQ: AAPL) Intel (NASDAQ: INTC)

(NASDAQ: INTC) Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT)

(NASDAQ: MSFT) Oracle (NYSE: ORCL)

Overall 50.3% of traders and investors believe Amazon’s price per share over the next five years. Readers chose Amazon’s stock to increase the most out of the options provided.

Concurrently, just 19.7% of traders thought Apple would gain the most by 2025. Investors didn't see much upside with Oracle or Intel, with both stocks garnering 9.4% and 7.6% of investors support, respectively.

Respondents were mixed on Microsoft's long-term growth as an information technology stock with 12.9% of readers saying Microsoft would gain the most in the coming years among the options provided.

As of publishing, Oracle is trading the lowest of the five stocks at $46.40 per share. The information technology stock trading at the highest price per share is Amazon at $3,130.24 per share.

This survey was conducted by Benzinga in November 2020 and included the responses of a diverse population of adults 18 or older.

Opting into the survey was completely voluntary, with no incentives offered to potential respondents. The study reflects results from over 400 adults.