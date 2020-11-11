Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

3 Reasons To Buy Gentex, According To Degas Wright
Tyree Gorges , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
November 11, 2020 1:08pm   Comments
Share:
3 Reasons To Buy Gentex, According To Degas Wright

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Degas Wright discussed why he bought Gentex (NASDAQ: GNTX).

Gentex rear-view mirror dimmers, making them an automotive component manufacturer. Wright has a connection to a car dealer that told him there is a shortage of supply, meaning there is a backup of orders for this company.

"They're doing the good work, and they're doing a great product," said Wright.

The company's earnings surprised at about 17%, sales surprised about 3% and the operating cash flow yields around 11%, said Wright.

"Great company to hold and it's in the consumer discretionary space, and we're moving towards that, getting away from tech," said Wright.

Three reasons to buy Gentex include:

  1. A backup of orders for their product
  2. Could benefit from the rotation out of tech
  3. It has some sound financials.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GNTX)

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday
Recap: Gentex Q3 Earnings
Earnings Scheduled For October 23, 2020
Earnings Outlook for Gentex
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: CNBC Degas Wright Fast Money Halftime ReportLong Ideas Media Trading Ideas

View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.