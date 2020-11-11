Will Tesla Or Nio Stock Grow More By 2025?

Every week, Benzinga conducts a sentiment survey to find out what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios.

Electric vehicle manufacturers and EV service companies have been in the spotlight for 2020. We recently asked over 1,000 Benzinga investors and traders which electric vehicle maker's stock has the most room to grow between now and 2025.

Over the next five years, which stock will have the largest percentage gain: Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) or Nio (NYSE: NIO)?

Tesla Vs. Nio Stock

Based on third-quarter earnings data, Elon Musk’s Tesla remains on track and has the capacity to top its goal of 500,000 vehicle deliveries in 2020.

On Oct. 21, the company reported third-quarter revenue of $8.77 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 39%. Revenue for the Palo Alto-based EV manufacturer came in higher than estimates of $8.26 billion. The sum of all automotive sales revenue for Tesla was $7.6 billion.

Meanwhile, with second-quarter revenue of $526.3 million, higher by 139.54% from the same period last year, Shanghai-based EV maker Nio continues to garner investor’s attention in the EV space.

Be sure to follow Benzinga for Nio's third-quarter earnings, expected Nov. 17 after market close.

Levels of sentiment were extraordinarily tight for this study as traders and investors expressed an near-equal weighted confidence for both EV makers.

49.2% of respondents said Tesla stock will grow the most by 2025. Tesla trades at $410.36 per share, off the 52-week low of $65.42.

Meanwhile, Nio received a majority of support from 50.8% of traders and investors. The stock trades at $41.55 per share, off the 52-week low of $1.66.

This survey was conducted by Benzinga in November 2020 and included the responses of a diverse population of adults 18 or older.

Opting into the survey was completely voluntary, with no incentives offered to potential respondents. The study reflects results from over 1000 adults.