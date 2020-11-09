Market Overview

Cramer Thinks Credit Card Stocks Could Be Winners Of Economic Reopening
Chris Katje , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
November 09, 2020 11:04am   Comments
Cramer Thinks Credit Card Stocks Could Be Winners Of Economic Reopening

Jim Cramer is sharing thoughts on why some stocks are trading higher or lower that shouldn’t be.

Cramer on Credit Cards: The discussion Monday morning on CNBC showed that many of the large banks were trading higher.

“Visa and Mastercard are the real winners of reopening, not JPMorgan.”

Cramer highlighted Visa Inc (NYSE: V) and Mastercard (NYSE: MA) as winners with increased spending in the economy. Cramer also said American Express Company (NYSE: AXP) was deserving of gains.

Related Link: Darden Restaurants Could Be Big Covid-19 Vaccine Winner, Cramer Says

Other Cramer Picks: Cramer said Abbvie Inc (NYSE: ABBV) is a stock to watch as Botox sales recover post-COVID.

Cramer said Home Depot Inc (NYSE: HD) looks strong going forward and the end of the home improvement narrative is “overblown.”

Cramer also called the selloff in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (NASDAQ: AMD) “wrong.”

Cramer said there is no catalyst for recovery in Marriott other than the vaccine: “I think you should sell Marriott after rally.”

One of the stocks trading down on the vaccine news is Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM): “We’re trying to find a level to buy Zoom. Zoom is here to stay.”

What’s Next: Cramer discussed the positives of the COVID-19 vaccine results from Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) and BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX).

Cramer thinks a stimulus could be harder to accomplish under the current lame-duck session at the end of Donald Trump’s presidency.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: CNBC COVID-19 Vaccine Jim Cramer stimulusLong Ideas News Media Trading Ideas

