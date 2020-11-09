Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Darden Restaurants Could Be Big COVID-19 Vaccine Winner, Cramer Says
Chris Katje , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
November 09, 2020 9:50am   Comments
Share:
Darden Restaurants Could Be Big COVID-19 Vaccine Winner, Cramer Says

Jim Cramer gave his take on which stocks could be winners with a COVID-19 vaccine on the way.

Cramer On Darden: On CNBC Monday morning, Cramer highlighted Darden Restaurants Inc (NYSE: DRI) as a company that could be a big winner with a potential vaccine coming in 2021 from Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) and BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX).

“I think a Darden Restaurant will be the first place many people eat out again.”

Cramer said Darden, owner of Olive Garden and LongHorn Steakhouse, is large enough to make it through the winter and into a time period when we have a vaccine.

Related Link: Darden’s Earnings Report Signals Improving Trends, Dividend Reinstated

Many small and medium-sized restaurants may not make it through the winter, Cramer said.

Cramer said Darden expanded its digital business during the pandemic and could see strong carryout business even after the vaccine is approved.

“They’re the winner.”

DRI Price Action: Shares of Darden are up 15% to $117.10 Monday. Shares are up 50% over the last six months and getting closer to their 52-week high of $124.01.

Image: Mike Mozart, Flickr

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (DRI)

Pfizer Vaccine Announcement Raises Optimism Going Into Weekend, But Stimulus Hopes Fall
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 29, 2020
What Olive Garden And LongHorn Steakhouse Tell Us About Darden
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday
Darden's Earnings Report Signals Improving Trends, Dividend Reinstated
Darden Restaurants: Q1 Earnings Insights
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: CNBC COVID-19 Vaccine Jim CramerLong Ideas News Restaurants Trading Ideas General Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com