Benzinga Survey: Will Apple Or Microsoft Stock Grow More By 2025?

Every week, Benzinga conducts a sentiment survey to understand what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios.

We recently surveyed a group of over 250 traders and investors on whether shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) or Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ: MSFT) stock would grow the most by 2025.

Apple Vs. Microsoft Stock

Over the next five years, which stock will have the largest percentage gain?

Apple

Microsoft

62.5% of traders and investors believe shares of Apple will grow the most by 2025. The future is now for Apple’s latest smartphone market entry: Our Benzinga team recently reported Apple’s unveiling of its family of iPhone 12 models, which are the first to be compatible with 5G mobile networks.

Earlier, we reported how much investing $1000 in Apple the day the first iPhone was revealed would be worth today.

Apple trades at $118.52 per share as of publishing.

Our survey found 37.5% of respondents saying Microsoft would grow the most in the next 5 years. Pointing to a major step toward improving Microsoft's landscape of SaaS offerings for 2020 and beyond, on Sept. 22 we reported the company had launched Azure Communications Services, composed of cloud-based voice and video calling, chat, and telephony features.

Microsoft trades at $223.40 per share.

This survey was conducted by Benzinga in November 2020 and included the responses of a diverse population of adults 18 or older.

Opting into the survey was completely voluntary, with no incentives offered to potential respondents. The study reflects results from over 250 adults.