Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

'Closing Bell' Analysts Share Their Thoughts On Apple

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 02, 2020 5:39pm   Comments
Share:
'Closing Bell' Analysts Share Their Thoughts On Apple

On CNBC's "Closing Bell," Charles Bobrinskoy of Ariel Investments spoke about overvalued tech stocks.

He thinks Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) is not in that group because it has already given up a fair amount of its market share as it used to be a $2 trillion company. The fundamental trend of more inflation and higher interest rates are going to be dangerous for all growth stocks across the board.

Mark Luschini of Janney Montgomery Scott believes Apple is a buy. He sees it as an iconic brand with an incredible ecosystem. He would use the opportunity and buy it on this pullback. Luschini agrees that the technology sector is currently vulnerable, but sectors like the industrials, materials and financials can help the market overcome the drag from the technology.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AAPL)

Apple Announces There's 'One More' Product Coming This Year
Why You Should Be Buying Chinese Stocks Regardless Of Who Wins The Election
Why VirnetX's Stock Is Trading Lower Today
76 Biggest Movers From Friday
Spotify Sees Internal Strife Over Joe Rogan's Controversial Podcast Guests: WSJ
5 Former SPACs That Are Now Penny Stocks Under $5
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Charles Bobrinskoy Closing Bell CNBC Mark LuschiniLong Ideas Media Trading Ideas

View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.