'Closing Bell' Analysts Share Their Thoughts On Apple

On CNBC's "Closing Bell," Charles Bobrinskoy of Ariel Investments spoke about overvalued tech stocks.

He thinks Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) is not in that group because it has already given up a fair amount of its market share as it used to be a $2 trillion company. The fundamental trend of more inflation and higher interest rates are going to be dangerous for all growth stocks across the board.

Mark Luschini of Janney Montgomery Scott believes Apple is a buy. He sees it as an iconic brand with an incredible ecosystem. He would use the opportunity and buy it on this pullback. Luschini agrees that the technology sector is currently vulnerable, but sectors like the industrials, materials and financials can help the market overcome the drag from the technology.