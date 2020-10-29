'Fast Money Halftime Report' Traders Advise Viewers On Uber, Zillow And More

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Josh Brown said his intention is to hold Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE: UBER) for the intermediate-term, like a couple of years. He thinks it's not going to make a new high until we get a vaccine and return to travel. Brown believes Uber could trade significantly higher than $40.

Stephen Weiss would stick with Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ: ZG), although it's not a great stock for a volatile market. He sees a strong support at $90.

Pete Najarian is still holding Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE: KMI), but he's a little frustrated because its implied volatility is low and it's difficult for him to find options he could sell against his long position.

Liz Young thinks it's going to get worse in the short term before it gets better. She advised a viewer to average in systematically. She would put the same amount in at the same time frame over the next few months and get invested by the inauguration.