Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

'Fast Money Halftime Report' Traders Advise Viewers On Uber, Zillow And More

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 29, 2020 3:43pm   Comments
Share:
'Fast Money Halftime Report' Traders Advise Viewers On Uber, Zillow And More

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Josh Brown said his intention is to hold Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE: UBER) for the intermediate-term, like a couple of years. He thinks it's not going to make a new high until we get a vaccine and return to travel. Brown believes Uber could trade significantly higher than $40.

Stephen Weiss would stick with Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ: ZG), although it's not a great stock for a volatile market. He sees a strong support at $90.

Pete Najarian is still holding Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE: KMI), but he's a little frustrated because its implied volatility is low and it's difficult for him to find options he could sell against his long position.

Liz Young thinks it's going to get worse in the short term before it gets better. She advised a viewer to average in systematically. She would put the same amount in at the same time frame over the next few months and get invested by the inauguration.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (KMI + UBER)

Is The Gig Economy Over For These Stocks?
Why Uber And Lyft Are Trading Lower Today
Understanding Uber Technologies's Unusual Options Activity
'Further Gains Ahead': Stock Market Update For The Week Ahead
Barron's Picks And Pans: Coca-Cola, Sprouts Farmers Market, Mirati Therapeutics And More
Uber, Lyft Ordered To Classify Drivers As Employees, But Election Day In California Could Be More Important
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: CNBC Fast Money Halftime Report Josh Brown Liz YoungLong Ideas Short Ideas Media Trading Ideas

View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.