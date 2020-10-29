'Halftime Report' Traders Give Their Calls Of The Day: Starbucks, Moderna And More
On Thursday, these traders on CNBC's "Halftime Report" give their calls of the day.
BNY Mellon's Liz Young: Buy iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (NYSE: EZU)
Short Hills Capital's Stephen Weiss: "I like Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNA) the company signed a distribution agreement with the Japanese distribute of COVID-19 vaccine. The stock goes a lot higher with approval."
Josh Brown: "Staying long Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) for the reopening."
Pete Najarian: "I like my ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) position and if you go to my Twitter, you could see why."
