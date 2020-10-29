Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

'Halftime Report' Traders Give Their Calls Of The Day: Starbucks, Moderna And More

Randy Elias , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 29, 2020 1:17pm   Comments
Share:
'Halftime Report' Traders Give Their Calls Of The Day: Starbucks, Moderna And More

On Thursday, these traders on CNBC's "Halftime Report" give their calls of the day.

BNY Mellon's Liz Young: Buy iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (NYSE: EZU)

Short Hills Capital's Stephen Weiss: "I like Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNA) the company signed a distribution agreement with the Japanese distribute of COVID-19 vaccine. The stock goes a lot higher with approval."

Josh Brown: "Staying long Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) for the reopening."

Pete Najarian: "I like my ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) position and if you go to my Twitter, you could see why."

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (EZU + COP)

Deadline Looming: Fiscal Stimulus Showdown Dominates Scene Early, But Netflix Waits In Wings
How Are European Markets Doing Today?
Pioneer Natural Shows M&A Interest In Parsley Energy: WSJ
Looking Into ConocoPhillips's Return On Capital Employed
ConocoPhillips CEO Ryan Lance Talks $9.7B Concho Deal On CNBC
A Look Into ConocoPhillips's Debt
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: CNBCLong Ideas Media Trading Ideas

View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.