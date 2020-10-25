Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Tony Zhang's Twilio Options Trade

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 25, 2020 9:00am   Comments
Share:
Tony Zhang's Twilio Options Trade

Tony Zhang of Options Play suggested on CNBC's "Options Action" that investors should consider a bullish options trade in Twilio Inc (NYSE: TWLO).

The stock is up over 200% this year and Zhang thinks there is further upside going into earnings, next week. He likes the stock because it bounced off its important support level and also because of its relative strength.

See Also: Why CRM Innovator Twilio Wants To Spend $3B On Segment

Zhang's trade set up is taking into account implied volatility. The stock averages about a 13.6% move on earnings, while the current market is implying only a 9.8% move in either direction. He wants to use a call debit spread to offset some of that high implied volatility and he is buying an in the money call to further reduce implied volatility.

Specifically, Zhang wants to buy the November $300/$340 call spread for a total cost of $12.90. The trade breaks even at $312.90 or around 2.2% above the current stock price. If the stock jumps to $340 or higher at the November expiration, the trade is going to reach its maximal profit of $27.10.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TWLO)

Nio, Peloton Among Analyst's Top Short Squeeze Candidates
Which SaaS Stock Will Grow The Most By 2025?
13 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Hours Session
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday
Rosenblatt Upgrades Twilio After Segment Acquisition
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For October 13, 2020
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: CNBC Options Action Tony ZhangLong Ideas Options Markets Media Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com