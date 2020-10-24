Benzinga's Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Boeing, Netflix, Pfizer And More

Benzinga has examined the prospects for many investor favorite stocks over the past week.

The bullish calls this past week included a COVID-19 stock and a leading video streamer.

That same streamer, a aerospace giant and a utility stock were among the week's bearish calls.

The big three U.S. indexes lost a little more ground in a week that saw a tech giant in the crosshairs and not one but two big mergers in the oil patch. While the new earnings reporting season ramped up and wrangling over fiscal stimulus continued, the first COVID-19 treatment crossed the finish line in the United States.

Also in the past week, there was friction between a retail colossus and one government and between the electric vehicle leader and another. A video-streaming service shut down, and the ride-sharing companies lost in court.

Through it all, Benzinga continued to examine the prospects for many of the stocks most popular with investors. Here are a few of this past week's most bullish and bearish posts that are worth another look.

Bulls

The coronavirus vaccine in development by Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) and BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) is poised for an emergency use authorization application, according to Shanthi Rexaline's "Pfizer's COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Primed For $3.5B In 2021 Sales: Analyst."

In "Netflix Analysts Positive On 2021 Lineup, Pricing Power Despite Subscriber Miss," Chris Katje discusses why underlying trends at Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) remain solid and the expectation of price increases in the coming year to better compete with its competitors.

In Wayne Duggan's "'Firing On All Cylinders': Analysts React To Snapchat's Huge Quarter," see why one analyst believes the blow-out third-quarter at Snap Inc. (NYSE: SNAP) may signal that the online advertising business has recovered. What are the long-term prospects?

"Why BofA Is Bullish On Kohl's" by Jayson Derrick examines the bullish signal a top analyst saw in a recent investor presentation from Kohl's Corp. (NYSE: KSS). Can a strong balance sheet and ongoing initiatives help this department store operator return to pre-pandemic operating levels?

Bears

"Netflix Driving Into A 'Dead End,' Munster Says" by Shivdeep Dhaliwal says that a prominent tech investor questions whether the media services provider's stock can continue on the path of appreciation. See how he believes Netflix needs to evolve its business in order to avoid a "dead end" and keep delivering solid returns.

Chris Katje's "Fastly's TikTok Dependence Becoming 'Bigger Issue,' Analyst Says In Downgrade" is focused on the major risks that Fastly Inc. (NYSE: FSLY) faces. Is the cloud computing services provider too dependent on TikTok revenue? What do analysts expect going forward?

Digital payment and fintech companies Paypal Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) and Square Inc. (NYSE: SQ) are having a solid 2020 but have become extremely overvalued. So says "Investing Pro: Why PayPal, Square Are Getting Hit 'Square In The Gut'" by Jayson Derrick. Do other analysts agree?

Wayne Duggan's "Boeing's 'Pivotal Moment': Analyst Says Company Needs New Airplane" makes a case that Boeing Co. (NYSE: BA) still has a number of major challenges ahead in the near term, despite recent good news about its 737 Max in Europe.

In Priya Nigam's "Goldman Sachs Downgrades Consolidated Edison Despite Positive View On Utilities," see what risks to Consolidated Edison Inc. (NYSE: ED) this key analyst thinks are not reflected in year-end and 2021 guidance.

