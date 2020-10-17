Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Citigroup, Eli Lilly, Ford, GE And More

Benzinga has examined the prospects for many investor favorite stocks over the past week.

The bullish calls this past week included beleaguered stocks and a recent IPO.

A big bank and a COVID-19 therapy candidate were among the week's bearish calls.

The big three U.S. indexes ended last week essentially flat. It was another volatile week for stocks, as investors and analysts digested the delayed Prime Day, the new iPhones and the kickoff of an earnings reporting season.

The stimulus impasse continued last week as well, and on the COVID-19 vaccine front, there was good news and bad news.

A beleaguered aerospace giant finally saw some hopeful news, tech titans were in the crosshairs, an entertainment behemoth announced restructuring plans and retailers looked toward Black Friday.

Through it all, Benzinga continued to examine the prospects for many of the stocks most popular with investors. The following are a few of this last week's most bullish and bearish posts that are worth another look.

Bulls

In "Tesla, Amazon, Nvidia May Be 'Extravagantly Priced' But Valuations Are Rational, Investment Firm Says," Shivdeep Dhaliwal is focused on reasons that Amazon.com, Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) and the others are not overvalued, despite their high multiples.

With tech earnings imminent, a key analyst has named some favorite stocks in the semiconductor space, including QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ: QCOM), according to Shanthi Rexaline's "4 Semiconductor Ideas Ahead Of Q3 Earnings." See what else made the list and what to expect from those picks.

"Why Goldman Analysts Deserve Praise For 'Refreshing' GE Call" by Jayson Derrick discusses a forward-looking call on General Electric Company (NYSE: GE) at a time when other analysts continue looking backward. Do shares of the long-suffering industrial conglomerate really have 50% upside?

"Ford Has Momentum Heading Into 2021, Benchmark Says In Upgrade" by Priya Nigam reveals what a new management team and prospects of better-than-expected third-quarter earnings mean for Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) according to one analyst.

In Wayne Duggan's "3 Snowflake Analysts On Cloud Data Stock's Potential: 'Unique Technology Advantage'," see what Snowflake Inc (NYSE: SNOW) IPO underwriters had to say after the mandatory quiet period. What can investors expect in the long run?

Bears

The unprecedented run-up in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) stock has made one sell-side analyst wary about the future. So says "Tesla Analyst Sees Disconnect Between Share Price, EV Company's Fundamentals" by Shanthi Rexaline.

"Eli Lilly COVID-19 Antibody Therapy Plant Has Serious Quality Control Issues, FDA Finds: Report" by Shivdeep Dhaliwal says that an Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE: LLY) facility being readied to make an antibody therapy for COVID-19 has been found to have serious quality control problems.

In Priya Nigam's "BofA Cuts Citigroup Target Despite Strong Q3 Print," see why a top analyst found limited investor trust in Citigroup Inc (NYSE: C) and loss of faith in its management, despite solid third-quarter results. See why that is unlikely to change until January and what it would take.

Wayne Duggan's "KeyBanc Downgrades Roku, Recommends Netflix Instead" indicates that Roku Inc (NASDAQ: ROKU) may have run out of near-term catalysts, and the stock has limited additional upside after more than doubling in the past six months.

Tanzeel Akhtar's "Why Schrodinger's Stock Is Trading Lower Today" discusses how a price target reduction affected shares of health-care-focused software company Schrodinger Inc (NASDAQ: SDGR).

